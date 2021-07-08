Dane County, Urban Triage to provide $12.5 million in rental assistance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a new partnership with Urban Triage on Thursday that will provide much-needed rental assistance funds for people affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, $10.7 from the American Rescue Plan will be available for direct assistance, with the remaining $1.6 million going to Urban Triage for administration costs.

“We are committed to helping Dane County residents recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month, this new round of funding will further our efforts to prevent evictions and housing instability in our community,” Parisi said in the release.

These funds will go to communities outside Madison, as the city has its own funding for rental assistance separate from this grant. Households can receive up to 18 months' worth of assistance, with eligible expenses including rent, utilities, future rent, moving expenses and rental application and screening fees.

Households at or below 80 percent of area median income are eligible for aid if one or more people in the household have been on unemployment, seen wage reductions or has suffered other financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants with the tenants' signatures.

“This moment is historic for many reasons; most importantly, we are an organization for the people by the people, grassroots, Black centered and community-based providing supports for all, in partnership with Dane County. It's a big deal. We're excited," Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson said in the release.