Detectives call disappearance of Windsor couple “suspicious,” couple’s son arrested

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says detectives believe the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson is suspicious and their son provided deputies with false information.

Chandler Halderson, 23, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the Dane County Jail for providing false information on a missing person case.

The Haldersons were reported missing on Wednesday, July 7.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is expected to provide more details about the case at a Friday news conference.