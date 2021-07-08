Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?

Most fully vaccinated people won’t need to take special precautions at hotels, but what you’re comfortable with will depend on your situation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing. But people with health issues should talk to their doctors about the need for keeping up precautions like wearing a mask. Others might not be letting their guards down yet if they’re traveling with children who aren’t yet vaccinated. Guidance could vary by country, too, depending on local vaccination and infection rates.