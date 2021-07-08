Doctors, US agencies say third Pfizer vaccine dose not needed right now

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pfizer announced it is planning to ask the FDA for emergency authorization of a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. However, the FDA, in a joint statement with the CDC, said Americans who are fully vaccinated don't need a booster shot right now.

UW Health's Dr. James Conway agrees with that decision.

"They're certainly not necessary currently, here in the United States," the pediatric infectious disease specialist said. "All three of the available vaccines are performing as billed and even better than billed against all of the variants that are circulating."

While the vaccines protect against serious illness and hospitalizations, it is possible to get sick with COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's vice president of pharmacy services, said that's because of the way the vaccines help your body fight the virus.

Two weeks after receiving your last vaccine dose, Kharbat said your body has a sufficient level of antibodies to the virus. Over time, antibody levels decline, but your body's immune system has a memory that helps it fight the virus.

However, the immune response isn't always immediate.

"The immune system takes time to recognize the virus and mount an immune response," Kharbat said. "During that short period of time, we may experience mild symptoms, but then the immune system kicks back in and prevents that illness from becoming serious."

He said a third vaccine dose could eliminate that lag and people might not have even mild symptoms after being exposed to the virus.

Kharbat said there is no reason for people who are fully vaccinated to be worried about their health, even as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

"The delta variant is concerning, no question about it," Kharbat said. "It's very contagious, and in unvaccinated people, it can cause serious illness. But if you were vaccinated, and you took both shots, and the second shot was more than two weeks ago, you are protected."

Booster shot development still beneficial

Even though Conway said he doesn't think people in the U.S. need a vaccine booster shot yet, he said it's a good thing Pfizer is starting the process to get one approved.

"What we want vaccine companies to do is to be constantly studying, refining and making sure that they're prepared," he said. "You know, the last thing we want is to realize we need boosters and then have to wait another six or 12 months like we did in the beginning to get vaccines available at all."

He said Moderna is also working on a booster shot for its vaccine, and that's very normal in the development process for new vaccines.

"In my world of, as a vaccine person, this is a business as usual," he said. "What we're seeing is vaccine science in action in a transparent way."