Evers to sign GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers says he'll sign the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut.

Evers, a Democrat who is running for reelection next year, planned to sign the budget Thursday.

However, he kept the income tax cut largely intact.

Evers opted to go along with the GOP-written budget with some changes through his vetoes rather than killing the entire plan, a move that would have put $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding for K-12 schools in jeopardy.

I am proud to be the Education Governor, and I believe, as I have often said, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state. So, this budget began and will end where it always does for me—with education. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 8, 2021

That money only comes to the state if funding for schools increases enough to meet federal requirements, which the budget as signed would do.

You can see the summary of the budget, including vetoes, in the document below.