FAA: New tool limits disruptions caused by space operations

Every time a rocket takes off or a space vehicle returns to Earth, it can cause airline flights to be routed around the space operation. That’s because airspace near the space operation is closed, sometimes for hours. Federal officials said Thursday that they have developed technology to better track space operations and shorten the time that airspace is closed for safety. The Federal Aviation Administration says the system was used for the first time last month. The new tool or platform automates the delivery of data about a space vehicle’s flight path to the nation’s air traffic control system.