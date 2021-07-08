Gov. Evers signs budget bill with 50 changes; GOP says he’s stealing credit for tax cuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed the two-year state budget sent to him last week by lawmakers. Evers touted the more than $3 billion in tax cuts the budget includes, something GOP leaders said was disingenuous.

Evers signed the $87.5 billion spending plan at an elementary school in suburban Milwaukee before making stops in Eau Claire and Green Bay with members of his cabinet and State Superintendent Jill Underly.

Evers said he never seriously considered vetoing the budget outright because that would've risked $2.3 billion in federal pandemic aid coming to Wisconsin schools. The governor added he was still disappointed the Republican-controlled legislature did not take more of an unprecedented surplus and send it directly to school districts.

"This budget isn't good enough for our kids and Republicans could and should have done more," Evers said. "While they may be fine forcing Wisconsinites across the state to go to referenda just to support their public schools, I am not."

Republican lawmakers have maintained school districts are getting enough of a bump through federal pandemic aid; the state itself increased new spending by less than $150 million while boosting the school funding formula to ensure two-thirds of districts' funding comes from the state.

Both Evers and GOP leaders trumpeted the two-thirds funding note but school officials across the state said without raising the property tax limit that's tied to the funding formula, it really amounts to a property tax cut that doesn't bring much of an actual funding increase to schools.

Evers did announce plans to supply $100 million from the state's federal relief package to school districts.

Evers included 50 partial vetoes in his budget; that's the fewest line item vetoes from a Wisconsin governor since Scott Walker's first budget in 2011. Evers noted he was constrained by state supreme court rulings that struck down three of his vetoes in the 2019-21 budget.

Evers did not attempt to veto a 50 percent funding cut to Madison and Milwaukee for public transit; sources close to the governor said Evers considered it but his office ultimately believed such a veto wouldn't stand in court since it put money back into the budget.

On his list of partial vetoes, Evers also eliminated from the budget:

A transfer of $550 million into the state's rainy-day fund; Evers said he'd rather lawmakers find a way to spend that money on schools and small businesses

An increase in the portion of general tax revenue automatically funneled into the transportation fund

The introduction of drug testing for unemployment benefits

Plans to change how the state withholds taxes under the income tax cut; the budget originally would've had workers get more money in the paychecks while the veto means the state will deduct the same amount and then provide a bigger refund at tax time

Extra Credit (for cutting taxes)

Republicans issued statements throughout the day Thursday assailing Evers for touting the tax cuts since it was GOP members on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee who inserted the cuts during their re-write of the budget.

"This is the way he's been with two budgets now," said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam.) "This is history. He introduces budgets that raise taxes, we send him back budgets that cut taxes since we know that's best."

Evers said he gets credit for the cuts because he signed the budget, allowing it to become law.

Republicans also noted the executive budget proposed by Evers in February would've included a total of about $1 billion in new taxes. However, at that time the state still did not know about the unprecedented surplus it had.

Once the surplus did come to light, Evers said he did not want to discuss tax cuts until Republicans committed to funding schools in a manner that did not jeopardize the federal aid for schools.

The battle over proper funding for schools and who gets credit for the tax cuts is certain to spill into next year's governor's race as Evers seeks re-election. No Republicans have officially declared their candidacy but former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and lobbyist Bill McCoshen have taken prominent roles in political action groups -- indicators they're at least exploring a run.