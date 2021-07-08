Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% amid a drought. Newsom’s request is not an order. But it demonstrates the growing challenges of a drought that will only worsen throughout the summer and fall and is tied to recent heat waves. A historic drought tied to climate change is gripping the U.S. West and continued hot weather is rapidly reducing reservoirs. Newsom also added nine counties to the state’s emergency drought proclamation. It now covers 50 of the state’s 58 counties, or 42% of the state’s population.