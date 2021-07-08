Gun-related violence prompts change within the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- This past holiday weekend Madison recorded its second and third homicides of the year and they come as the city sees an increase in calls about gunfire.

Madison Police report some significant crimes like robbery dropped in 2020 versus 2019. However gun-related violence still plagues the city.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said, "That's something that definitely of concern to me and my staff."

In 2020 there were 250 shots fired- that's more than 100 more than 2019. So far this year there have been 111 (these numbers provided directly from MPD).

Police Chief Barnes said, "We're focusing on those people who are repetitive in their gang violence, who are repetitive, and their gun violence and those persons who are infecting other people."

Chief Barnes says he plans to step up patrols since violent crime tends to increase during the summer. "I commissioned a new unit, the Gang Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team. So we went from having eight hours of coverage for those persons who are specifically focused on violent offenders to actually have almost 12 hours of coverage with two different squads."

Syed Abbas, Madison Common Council President said, "We as a community really have to invest in restorative justice programs, and also violence prevention programs police roll is in is important, and they are doing a good job."

Residents have their own thoughts on how Madison Police can help curb neighborhood violence.

Leah Behr said, "Having police officers from the communities they're policing is really the way to go. So that they really understand what is going to work with each individual neighborhood."

Residents also say seeing more police in their neighborhoods will eventually lead to more trust.

Alonzo Davis said, "If police are there, and they actually make themselves known and become familiar, everybody will be more welcoming to them. When it comes to reporting something that's going on, they'll be quicker to report."