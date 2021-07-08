Meet one of the biggest Bucks fans in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKOW/WISN) -- With the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona for games one and two of the NBA finals, one fan didn't have to travel to get in on the action.

Waukesha native and UW grad Scott Finkelmeyer feels it's his duty to represent the deer in the desert.

At his home in Scottsdale, Arizona you'll find 47 Bucks hats. Coincidentally, one for each year since the bucks last made it to the finals.

When asked why he loves the Bucks so much, he said...

"It was growing up in Waukesha cold winters watching the bucks a lot of losing seasons seeing them get to this level the NBA finals with the chance to win it."

He wrote to the Bucks president in January expressing his appreciation for the organization.

"A month later I got a letter in the mail saying thanks let's keep in touch and go bucks," he remembered.

Finkelmeyer and the rest of the Bucks fans will be cheering on the team Thursday night during game two on WKOW. We'll have full coverage with Sports Director Lance Veeser LIVE in Phoenix.