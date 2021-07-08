Mother of Steven Avery passes away

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The attorney for Steven Avery, the man convicted of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005, posted on social media Thursday that his mother, Dolores Avery, passed away Thursday morning.

Update: Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am. He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery ⁦@MakingAMurderer⁩ pic.twitter.com/FsmL8XTYxN — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 8, 2021

The Avery family was featured in the Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer" about Steven Avery's murder trial and appeal.

She maintained her son’s innocence. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

A Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV, reports Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner said a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.