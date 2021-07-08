North Carolina owner of venomous snakes facing charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man whose venomous snake escaped from his home and terrorized a neighborhood for several days is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. News outlets report the Raleigh man is facing 40 charges in connection to his escaped zebra cobra and other venomous snakes. His cobra was reported outside a home about a half-mile from his on June 28, and captured by Raleigh animal control officers the following Wednesday. One of the misdemeanor charges says the man didn’t notify law enforcement of the snake’s escape, as required by state law.