Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Five police officers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto for allowing the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural that contained anti-police images. The Daily Post in Palo Alto reports the mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The lawsuit filed last month said one of the images was of Assata Shakur. Shakur was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper. City Attorney Molly Stump said the city has not been served with the lawsuit. She did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.