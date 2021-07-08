Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bear out of the area. Officials say the bear had wandered into an area near the post office in Ovando and awakened the woman and two fellow campers in an adjacent tent. They removed the food from their tents and stored it and went back to bed. The bear returned and pulled 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan from her tent, killing her. She was a registered nurse from Chico, California. The bear has not been found.