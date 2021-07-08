Oxfam: 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe

CAIRO (AP) — Oxfam says that 11 people die of hunger each minute and that the number of people facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times over the last year. The leading humanitarian and anti-poverty group released a report late on Thursday. It says the death toll from famine outpaces that of COVID-19, which kills around seven people per minute. Oxfam also said that 155 million people around the world are now living in crisis levels of food insecurity or worse. That is 20 million more than last year. Around two thirds of these people are facing hunger because their country is caught in some military conflict.