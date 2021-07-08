Rain chances uncertain through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - If the area does see rain, it comes without the threat for severe weather.

It'll be a quiet start to the second weekend of July, but things will start to change as we move into Friday. There's a few waves of energy coming off of the Rockies that may bring southern Wisconsin some much needed rain.

On Friday, the threat will be the greatest across western parts of the forecast area as the first wave moves overhead.

As the next wave slides overhead, it'll start to slide eastward. In doing so, the rain chances will being mainly across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

However, if the second wave moves too far south... we'll stay mostly dry throughout the weekend. The good news that the rain threat comes without severe weather.

Temperatures will stay mild throughout the weekend with more seasonal temperatures returning by the middle of next week.