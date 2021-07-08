Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman with dementia

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee woman with dementia that has been missing since Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mary Carlson, 69, left her home Thursday morning and was last seen driving her vehicle on Interstate 894 @ S. 27th St. She is described as being 5'3" with blue eyes and brown hair and walks with a limp.

Officials say Mary is driving an Orange 2016 Hyundai Tucson with a Wisconsin license plate number of 446ZCD. The vehicle has a human rights sticker on the right rear corner and may have a handicap placard in the window.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.