Toyota changes stand, halts donations to election objectors

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota has reversed itself and says its political action committee will no longer contribute to the Republican legislators who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win. The move comes after a social media backlash over the contributions, including threats to stop buying Toyota vehicles. The company says it understands the donations troubled some of its stakeholders, including employees and government officials, and it listened to them. Toyota will not seek refunds of the contributions and hasn’t decided if contributions will resume. Last week the website Axios reported that Toyota led all companies in donations to lawmakers who voted in January against certifying the results on false grounds that the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.