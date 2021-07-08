US climate envoy announces Russia trip at time of tension

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will meet with Russian officials in Moscow next week, making him the highest-ranking Biden administration official known to visit Russia so far. That’s at a time when the two countries are at odds on a range of issues. A State Department announcement Thursday said only that Kerry’s four-day trip would be aimed at discussing “means of enhancing global climate ambition.” China and then the United States lead the globe in climate-damaging emissions of coal and petroleum fumes. But Russia is close behind at the world’s No. 4 climate culprit, partly due to its reliance on burning coal.