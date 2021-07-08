US, French ambassadors to Beirut in rare joint Saudi visit

BEIRUT (AP) — The French and U.S. ambassadors to Lebanon are in Riyadh for talks with Saudi officials, a rare joint visit aimed at developing a unified strategy to help the small Mediterranean country out of its unprecedented economic and political crises. The two embassies tweeted on Thursday that “important trilateral consultations” aimed to find ways in which they can together “support the Lebanese people and stabilize the economy.” Lebanon’s political leaders are deeply divided over the formation of a new government to handle the most critical threat to the country’s stability since its 15-year civil war ended in 1990.