‘We’ll find them:’ Son of missing Windsor couple says parents were going to lake cabin, but no sign of them

WINDSOR (WKOW) - The son of a missing Windsor couple said his parents planned to go with friends to the family's cabin by Sawyer Lake more than three hours away, but says there's no sign of them there and there's been no contact with them for days.



"We'll find them," Chandler Halderson said of his parents, Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53. "It's better to not listen to the negative theories," he says.



The younger Halderson said his parents planned to travel to their property in the community of Hollister in Langlade County Friday to do some minor repairs on their cabin and carry out general maintenance. He says friends were going with them and driving the group, but says he does not know who their traveling companions were.



Halderson said he received a text from his mother after his parents had apparently left on the trip.



"She got back to me on Sunday, said they made it safely," Halderson said.

Halderson said he contacted authorities after his parents did not return as planned Tuesday, and after a relative went to Hollister and did not find them. Halderson said authorities in Langlade County also checked the property, but found the cabin locked. "The sheriff said it looked like there wasn't anyone home," Halderson said.



Langlade County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dan Bauknecht declined comment and deferred to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

"There are still many unanswered questions and information our detectives are working to confirm," Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer says.

Neighbor Brett Schuster describes his reaction to the Haldersons' disappearance. "Wow," he said. "You know my wife is pretty shook up, too. They're a very nice couple, very nice family."

A person who works with Krista Halderson says she's a model employee. The person says Halderson has missed at least one work day without calling in this week, and says that's completely out of character.

Chandler Halderson holds out hope the inability to locate or contact his parents is benign.



"They're maybe at a casino, their phones off, no reception. Maybe they're on a boat, having some fun with their friends," Halderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.





