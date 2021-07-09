$67,000 worth of marijuana, $15,000 of cocaine seized in Rock County raid

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Three people were arrested Thursday morning after the Rock County Sheriff's Office executed a raid on the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue in Beloit, confiscating $82,000 worth of drugs and five firearms.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies found 16.76 pounds of marijuana and 151 grams of cocaine in the raid, along with about $18,500 in cash.

Alijawon J. Brown, Tyrese A. Harvey-Brooks and Bertha Betancourt were taken into custody, pending charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and THC and receiving stolen firearms. Brown and Harvey-Brooks may also face probation violation charges, and Brown and Betancourt could be charged with child neglect.

The three have their first court appearance July 12 at 3:00 p.m.