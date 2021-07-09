Skip to Content

American coach Jesse Marsch proud to take over at Leipzig

BERLIN (AP) — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga. Leipzig’s new coach Jesse Marsch is the second American in charge of a team in Germany’s top soccer division after Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. Marsch is hoping to take Leipzig another step further in its development after the club finished runner-up to Bayern Munich last season. Marsch says “One of the most exciting things about being here is how truly talented this team is.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

