Belarus scales up crackdown on independent media

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A media watchdog says Belarusian authorities have raided the offices of several media outlets and the homes of scores of journalists under a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent and free speech in the ex-Soviet nation. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) said Friday that the country’s law enforcement agencies have conducted nearly 30 searches at media outlets and journalists’ apartments and detained at least seven journalists in the past two days. The independent media and journalists targeted in the crackdown have covered months of protests against Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, which were triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged.