Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

U.S. bug experts are dropping the name gypsy moth because it is considered an ethnic slur. They are doing the same for gypsy ants. Thursday’s announcement is the first time the Entomological Society of America is changing a common name of an insect because it is derogatory. It may not be the last. The society president says the name for the destructive moth is offensive to the Romani people. As a caterpillar, the invasive and voracious moth denudes entire forests of leaves. Until a new name is decided, experts will call it Lymantria dispar, its scientific name.