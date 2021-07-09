Columbia County man charged with attempted 1st degree homicide, strangulation

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Columbia County man has officially been charged following a domestic incident on July 1.

According to police, Michael Cisneros was arrested following an alleged "very serious and significant domestic incident" that took place at a campground on the Township of Lowville.

During his initial appearance on July 6, Cisneros was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a modifier of domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater. He was also charged with strangulation and suffocation, with a modifier of domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater.