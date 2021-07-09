Distillery that converted beer to hand sanitizer during the pandemic finally reopens

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Last June while other area businesses were beginning to reopen, the Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge was converting thousands of gallons of unused beer into hand sanitizer for frontline workers. After over a year closed to the public, the business is finally reopening its doors.

"It was kind of frustrating because people were frustrated that they couldn't come in for a cocktail. But we were here working 16 or 17 hours a day," said Nick Maas, Vice President of Distilling and Innovation at Dancing Goat.

Nick Maas is the VP of Distilling and Innovation at Dancing Goat Distillery, and helped convert over 130,000 gallons of unused beer to hand sanitizer during the pandemic. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Maas and other workers at the distillery say the decision was a no-brainer.

"It was the only thing we could do while the entire world was shutting down," Maas said. "And if we could do anything, we had to do it."

The distillery was able to salvage 137,000 gallons of unused, green Miller Lite from a canceled St. Patrick's Day and convert it into five-gallon buckets of hand sanitizer that would be distributed to frontline workers.

The Dancing Goat Distillery reopened Thursday after being closed for over one year. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Now that demand for sanitizer has diminished and the business has completed its ambitious renovation project, the distillery is reopening to the public with a shifted focus.

Maas says they'll be ending their hospitality-driven approach and shifting gears to a more education-focused facility.

"It was awful but we got through it. And we got through it stronger than ever," Maas said. "At the end of the day, we're a tasting room, we are a distillery and we're here to provide tasting samples and to teach people about aqua vitae, or the water of life."