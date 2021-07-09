Diverse England team wins fans in nation eager for good news

LONDON (AP) — Many British people of color have long had an ambivalent relationship with symbols of Englishness and England’s national soccer team. But that is changing, and many are embracing the young, multi-ethnic squad that is on the cusp of triumph in the European Championships. After more than a year of lockdowns and bad news, millions in England are backing a team whose members speak out against racism, take a knee before games, support LGBT pride, campaign against poverty and, crucially, win games. Hannah Kumari, an England fan from a mixed Scottish-Indian background, says, “I feel almost like that team has given me permission to feel like I can wear an England shirt.”