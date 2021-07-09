DNR officially opens new Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park

FISH CREEK (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officially opened the new Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The new tower is 60 feet tall. It has an 850-foot ramp to the top, making it accessible for everyone.

"We've been camping here for a couple of years and after seeing it under construction, getting to come up here and actually see it in person has been really awesome," Madison's Mark Deering told WBAY-TV.

The old tower was closed in 2015 because of safety concerns. It was knocked down in 2016.