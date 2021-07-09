Driver dragged out of bus, punched and kicked ’15-20 times’ in May Metro battery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been charged with battery after he admitted to beating a Metro bus driver in May when the driver asked him and his brother to wear a mask.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Kadhafi Washington admitted to punching Metro driver Louis Lane the night of May 28. Washington said he and his teenaged brother were rushing to get on one of the last busses to the North Transfer Point, and had neglected to bring masks with them.

Lane told police that Washington and his brother got angry when he denied them entry, with one of them telling him he was "a traitor to the Black race" and deserved to get beaten. Lane said he tried pushing the two of them out of the bus, but one of them grabbed him and dragged him to the ground.

By Lane's own estimate, Washington and his brother kicked and punched him 15 to 20 times. The encounter only lasted roughly 30 seconds before both Washington and his brother ran away down East Washington Avenue.

The brothers turned themselves in the morning of June 7. Washington's first court date is set for July 15.