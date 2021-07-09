Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port have rallied in the Lebanese capital to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three lawmakers as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. One of the protests on Friday took place near the residency of the parliament speaker, where the legislature’s justice committee was studying the immunity request. Last week, the judge announced he’d pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people and injuring more than 6,000.