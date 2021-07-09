Skip to Content

Former youth soccer coach extradited to Dane County on sexual assault charge

Daniel Gildea

MADISON (WKOW) — Former soccer coach Daniel Gildea arrived in Dane County Thursday night from a Texas jail, facing charges for sexually assaulting a minor in 2012 and 2013.

Gildea was first arrested in Round Rock, Texas in June, charged with repeated sexual assault of a minor. According to the criminal complaint, Gildea would put his hand down the victim's shorts, claiming to help her stretch out her injured knee. These assaults continued for more than a year.

He was most recently employed by Sting Soccer Club, but the organization terminated his job immediately after his arrest.

Gildea's initial court appearance is scheduled for July 12.

