Guantanamo prosecutor retires as 9/11 trial remains elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army general who spent the past decade leading an oft-stalled effort to prosecute five men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is retiring from the military, leaving his post as chief prosecutor as a trial remains elusive. The retirement of Brig. Gen. Mark Martins was disclosed by the Defense Department in an email sent Thursday to relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks but wasn’t publicly announced. It says Martins decided to leave now because 10 years is “about the longest any military officer can serve in a single assignment.”