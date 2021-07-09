Hearing set for suspects in shooting of Dutch crime reporter

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Two men suspected in the shooting of a celebrated Dutch crime reporter have a court hearing scheduled Friday, while the journalist is still fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital. Peter R. de Vries was shot in the head while walking to his car on Tuesday night. The attack raised concerns around Europe about journalists’ safety and media freedom. A ceremony in de Vries’ honor is planned for Friday afternoon at Amsterdam’s Westerkerk church. Police identified the suspected shooter as a 21-year-old Dutchman; a 35-year-old Polish man is accused of driving the getaway car. Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep them in custody for another 14 days while the investigation continues.