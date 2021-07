MADISON (WKOW) -- Verona Area senior and incoming UW-Madison freshman Jackson Acker won the Gatorade Player of the Year award for boys' track and field.

Acker won both the discus toss and shot put at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet. He also competed in the 4x100 meter relay where the Wildcats placed in the Top 10.

He committed to the Wisconsin Badgers to play football this upcoming fall.