Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has started erecting a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus, to deter third country migrants entering from its southern neighbor. Work on the 342-mile fence began Friday. Lithuania accuses Belarus of organizing the border crossings by people mainly from Iraq, the Middle East and Africa. In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania which is 20 times more than in the whole of 2020. Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country will halt cooperation with the bloc on stemming illegal migration in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions the EU slapped on Belarus.