Local ‘misogynist’ sent to prison for child porn possession

JUNEAU (WKOW) - A Beaver Dam man labeled by prosecutors as a "misogynist" was sentenced to prison time for possessing child porn, according to a press release.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office said Adam Biddle, 51, was sentenced by Judge Kristine Snow to six years in prison. He also received 20 years of supervised release.

The DA's office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two tips in 2020 about possible child porn being transmitted through "online media accounts." They said investigators determined the transmissions came from the same user and IP address.

Beaver Dam police officers executed a search warrant at Biddle's home and took all of his electronic devices, the release said.

Authorities said officers found multiple transmissions of Biddle sending child porn to other users.

One transmission began with Biddle telling someone that he knew how much little girls turn them on and then Biddle sent that user eight photos of young females engaged in sexually explicit conduct. A later transmission showed a conversation Biddle had with another user after Biddle provided that user with four photos, where Biddle used derogatory terms to describe women believing that women should have never been allowed to learn to speak. Dodge County DA's Office

Assistant District Attorney said during sentencing that “the defendant deserves lengthy confinement as he not only possessed images of child porn, but also distributed said images on multiple occasions.”

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg released the following statement:

“The defendant clearly has an interest in depraved and criminal exploitation of children. However, beyond that, he also clearly has an extreme derogatory view of women. His commentary documented in the case evinces his beliefs that women are little more than objects for his amusement and abuse. I reject this notion in strongest possible way. I find particularly-satisfying justice in the fact that he was sentenced for his crimes by the first female judge of this county.”