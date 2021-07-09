Madison’s commercial real estate vacancies climbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Office space available for lease in Madison is as ubiquitous as a Wisconsin Badger.

Craig Stanley, a commercial real estate adviser with Broadwing said, "We've seen a four and a half percent growth in vacancy on the office market."

Prepandemic, experts say Madison's office space vacancy rate hovered at a healthy 8 percent and currently the city's vacancy rate is slightly past 12 percent. Stanley says that's concerning.

Stanley said, "Anything below 12% is considered very, very healthy and the reason why office vacancy rates are increasing is due to employers providing employees with a hybrid work environment. More employees are working from home, companies are downsizing or giving back if a lease expires, they're giving back their space because their teams are at home."

Meaning many employees now want flexibility in the number of days they report to an office, more than 66 percent of Madison workers prefer a hybrid work situation, according to the commercial association of realtors.

With commercial real estate vacancy rates going up, experts warn the business lunch crowd could be off the menu.

Stanley said, "I think one of the critical factors that are a secondary impact to the reduction of office space is you will see an impact on secondary businesses like restaurants and the demand for restaurants during the day. The real challenge for corporations right now is when do you have a dedicated workspace?"

Stanley added, "It may take more than three years until the US sees commercial vacancy rates return to normal."