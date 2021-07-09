Mentally preparing kids for full-time in-person learning

(WKOW) -- For kids who might be anxious about returning back to in-person learning, summer vacation may be a little less relaxing.

Families can start developing their own plans to chip away at some of the uncertainty.

"It's really helpful to start creating routines that your children can count on, and routines that you can stick to this might be with school drop offs and school pickups," said Brian Leitzke, a psychologist at UW Health. "This could be with after school activities, bedtime activities, things that your children can look forward to, despite the constant change that might be happening in the school."

Leitzke also suggested talking to your family about contingency plans the school is putting in place if cases rise.