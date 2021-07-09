Mexico enters 3rd wave of coronavirus, infections up 29%

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is entering its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose by 29% compared to the previous week. But the country’s health department says that the growth is coming from infections among younger, less vulnerable people. While case numbers are now as high as the beginning of the last surge in September, only about 22% of the country’s hospital beds are occupied. The relative decline of serious cases among older people is a result of the country’s vaccination campaign, which as of Friday has given at least one dose to about 39% of all adults. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said the rise in infections is not due to the arrival of the Delta variant, but rather to an increase in public activity.