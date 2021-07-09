Milwaukee ramps up security for NBA finals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Just like it took a dynamic team to get the Bucks to the NBA Finals, it's going to take a team of law enforcement to keep the event secure.

On Sunday, Milwaukee will host Game 3 of the NBA Finals and multiple law enforcement agencies will be involved in implementing the security strategy.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas told WISN about the biggest security challenge -- "Well certainly there's a lot of information out there. Social media and open source information that we've got to source and determine whether it's credible or not."

The Milwaukee Police Department plans to have more officers as well as motorcycle units, bike and mounted patrols, and a tactical enforcement unit.