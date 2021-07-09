Are you the journalist who can produce compelling lead story coverage? Can you outshine the competition with your ability to craft your story on multiple platforms? If so, this could be a great opportunity.

WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, is looking for an ambitious and talented multimedia journalist. This position requires on-camera reporting, photojournalism and non-linear editing. Our multimedia journalists produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms.

Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience.

Demo reel must show all of the above.

27 News is a re-engineered newsroom organized to deliver news as it happens on-air, online and on the go, all the time.

If you think you qualify, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send a link to your most recent work, cover letter and resume to:

Multimedia Journalist opening

Attn: Dani Maxwell

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

dmaxwell@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.