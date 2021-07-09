Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Wake Up Wisconsin Pet of the Week is Sarge from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

The 1-year-old mixed breed may need a little time to warm up, but workers at the shelter said once he's comfortable he will welcome all the love and affection.

Sarge has done well with other animals at the humane society, but consider scheduling a meet and greet if you have other pets to make sure they are compatible.

If you want to meet Sarge call (608) 752-5622.