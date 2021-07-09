Progress Center for Black Women to move to downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A black-owned business is moving from Fitchburg to the Capitol Square in Madison and they're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Friday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, Sabrina Madison, the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women talked about why she wanted to relocate during a time of recent uncertainty in the downtown area.

"I think that a time of uncertainty is a really, a time to sort of like create something new to give birth to some new ideas," she said. "And we want to be part of a downtown that hopefully is moving in a direction where it feels it's just as much as my downtown or black families downtown."

The center will be relocating and reopening in the coming weeks.

To learn more about its mission or to get involved, go to centerforblackwomen.org.