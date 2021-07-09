Rain chances return today

MADISON (WKOW) - A few showers return today, but there is high uncertainty with the timing and placement of rain chances through the weekend.



SET UP

A strong low pressure system will slow down moving into the Midwest, but there is a question of where it'll exactly be, keeping rain chances uncertain through the weekend. Grab the umbrella to play it safe and check in on updated forecasts.

TODAY

Areas of fog early then partly sunny and milder with a few showers, mainly along and west of I-90. High temperatures will be milder in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly farther south with a low around 60°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a rain chance, especially south with highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a rain chance, especially south and temperatures a little cooler in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with isolated showers and storms possible and temps in the low 80s.



Storms are possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms and highs around 80°.

Despite daily rain chances, it won't be widespread everyday, meaning you may still have to water



