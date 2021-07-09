Sheriff: ‘Unidentifiable remains found’ in search for missing couple

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says unidentifiable remains were found Thursday in rural Dane County as authorities investigate the disappearance of a local couple.

Bart and Krista Halderson have been missing since July 1. They were reported missing on July 8.

"The Dane County Sheriff's Office wants to offer prayers to the halderson family, friends and everyone else who's involved with this incident," Barrett said. "The Dane County Sheriff's Office will do everything we can in our power to ensure we bring closure to this investigation."

The couple's son, Chandler Halderson, was arrested Thursday for providing false information regarding the disappearance. Halderson has not been charged in connection with his parent's disappearance.

The new information was revealed during a press conference Friday afternoon. Village of Windsor President Bob Wipperfurth also spoke.

"I just want to offer thoughts and prayers to the family and the Village of Windsor partners with the Dane County Sheriff's Department for law enforcement and we appreciate the relationship that we have," Wipperfurth said. "We hope to have this come to a speedy conclusion."

After the press conference, a statement was sent out from the Halderson family. It reads:

"Our family would like to thank everyone for their support through this difficult situation, it means a lot to us. We continue to ask for anyone’s assistance who may have information on the whereabouts of Bart and Krista. We have strong hopes for the best outcome possible.

We greatly appreciate all of the work being done by members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the other assisting agencies."