Sun Prairie schools investigating video allegedly showing racial taunt

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie Area School District student is under investigation after the district said it was made aware of an inappropriate video on social media.

According to a press release from Superintendent Brad Saron, the video shows the student "taunting another using racial slurs."

"The behavior in this video is unacceptable at any time, including summer, and it is in direct conflict with our SPASD discrimination and harassment policies as well as the district’s statement on equity," Saron said in the press release.

The school has reportedly started an investigation with the Sun Prairie Police Department under the city's bullying and harassment ordinance.

