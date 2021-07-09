Skip to Content

Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand have announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. People living in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces along with four in the country’s far south will have to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., not hold gatherings of more than five people and avoid unnecessary travel. The restrictions take effect on Monday. The greater Bangkok area will also have further restrictions, including school closings.

