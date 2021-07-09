The Latest: Taiwan says 11 arrested at its Haiti embassy

Taiwan’s foreign ministry says Haitian police have arrested 11 armed suspects who tried to break into the its embassy in Port-au-Prince. It gave no details of the suspects’ identities or a reason for the break-in. It says it’s up to Haitian police to determine if they were involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Officials say police were alerted by embassy security guards while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. The ministry said some doors and windows were broken but there was no other damage to the embassy. Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the assassination.