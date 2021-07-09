Trial date set in Wisconsin tavern shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a Jan. 10 trial date for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar. Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts. Somers is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Illinois-Wisconsin border.